Tang Capital Management LLC Purchases 851,682 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 299,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fortress Biotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

