Tang Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,820. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

