Tang Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 5.30% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 145.3% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 249,460 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.