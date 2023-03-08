Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 287,500 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 287,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $178,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $349,507 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 429,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,773. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

