Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $20,991,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $11,459,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,992. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

