TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAGOF. Barclays cut their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.