Tacita Capital Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,054,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 47,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,633,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $783,465,000 after buying an additional 683,153 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,338,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 5,647,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.