Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.1% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 305,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

