Tacita Capital Inc Invests $50,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 208,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 146,061 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335,163. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

