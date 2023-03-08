Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $82.50 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

ORCL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

