Tabor Asset Management LP Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,111 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 9.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,664 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 169,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

