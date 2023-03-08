Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Cheesecake Factory comprises approximately 2.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 132,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.