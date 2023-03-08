T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $142.85. 1,885,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,177. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.44 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.