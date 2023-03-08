T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 25,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,427,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,677,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

