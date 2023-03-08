T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $324,639.65 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

TMUS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.87. 4,595,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,420. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

