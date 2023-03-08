Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.19. 680,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.