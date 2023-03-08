Syntal Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.25. The stock had a trading volume of 376,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,778. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $273.04 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

