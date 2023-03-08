Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,812 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 4.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.55. 1,188,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

