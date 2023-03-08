Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $19,534,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 612,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

