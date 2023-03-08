Symmetry Investments LP Sells 103,014 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 103,014 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. 2,581,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

