Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,840 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,687,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

