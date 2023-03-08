Symmetry Investments LP Invests $482,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

FANG traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.63. 1,211,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,692. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

