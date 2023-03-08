Symmetry Investments LP Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,065,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $250,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,193 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,151,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.50. 28,903,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,644,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

