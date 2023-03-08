Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 3.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.03. 144,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 323,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.