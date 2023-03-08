Symbol (XYM) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $202.63 million and $555,576.26 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

