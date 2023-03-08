S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SANW opened at $1.82 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

