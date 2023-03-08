SVB Leerink Weighs in on Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Clover Health Investments in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.02 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.