Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.47% of Sherwin-Williams worth $246,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3,372.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,261,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.76. 389,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

