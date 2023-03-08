Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Invests $113,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 1,946,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,263. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

