Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $309,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.