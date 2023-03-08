Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.91. 3,878,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $145.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

