Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases Shares of 70,000 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. TotalEnergies comprises about 6.1% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $4,693,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 487,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

