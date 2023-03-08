Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 2.7% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned about 0.94% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

