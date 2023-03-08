Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes $480,000 Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 564,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,638. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.