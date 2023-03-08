Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Sells 377,717 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,717 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 20.3% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $62,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000.

FXI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

