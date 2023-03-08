Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Yum China comprises about 0.8% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. 428,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.