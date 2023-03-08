Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 614.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 1.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in NetEase by 401.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 89,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NetEase by 4.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

