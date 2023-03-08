Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $212,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 511,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,056. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

