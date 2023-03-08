Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,040 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,320. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $51.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19.

