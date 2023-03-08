Surevest LLC Sells 853 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Surevest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

