Surevest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

COF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 1,013,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,661. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

