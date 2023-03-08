Surevest LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,619,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 218,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.