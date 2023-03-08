Surevest LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Surevest LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $128.98. 18,097,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

