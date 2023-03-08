Surevest LLC Has $12.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Surevest LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 3.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 506,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 839,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,108. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

