Surevest LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

CL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 1,101,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

