Surevest LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 7,592,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,062,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

