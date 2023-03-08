Surevest LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.57. 431,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,603. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.01, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

