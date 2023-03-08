Sunriver Management LLC Raises Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,123 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 5.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $30,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,288. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

