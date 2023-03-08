Sunriver Management LLC Grows Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334,927 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 637,511 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for about 7.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.56% of R1 RCM worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,945. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

