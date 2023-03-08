Sunriver Management LLC Acquires Shares of 381,913 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 381,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,261,000. RingCentral comprises approximately 2.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 385,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

RNG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 599,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,412. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $129.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

